A jury has found a car dealer guilty of 22 counts of fraud and one count of fraudulent trading.

Gwyn Roberts, 50, of Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, was found not guilty on a further two fraud charges at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The court heard he defrauded customers to "prop up his failing business".

The prosecution alleged that the defendant set up deals "too good to be true" in order to secure money from customers.

Mr Roberts will be sentenced on March 5.

The jury deliberated over the case for more than 33 hours, and Mr Roberts was released on bail.

He was told by the judge that a long custodial sentence was inevitable.

Mr Roberts had denied all the charges.