Image caption One of the surviving sheep from the field near Wrexham

More than 140 sheep, including a small flock belonging to a teenage boy, have been stolen in an "organised" theft.

North Wales Police's rural crime team said the rustling from the land in Rossett, near Wrexham, was the single biggest theft in its five years of operating.

Farmer John Lightfoot lost 120 sheep and 15-year-old Jack Sinott had 22 taken in the raid.

Police said a large wagon would have been needed to load the livestock.

The stolen sheep worth up to £10,000 and Jack bought his lambs with pocket money earned helping on his grandfather's farm.

"I worked hard for my lambs and I don't know how I could replace them because I'd spent all my money on them this year, trying to look after them so I had the best lambs I could have," he said.

"I feel upset and just wish I could have them back."

Image caption The rented field in Rossett was filled with sheep before the theft

Police said the theft on 28 January near the main A483 road along the Wales-Cheshire border points to be organised.

PC Dave Allen, from rural crime team, said: "People have to have the skill to gather livestock in, and also, where are the livestock going afterwards?

"They must be going somewhere, so it points to organisation."