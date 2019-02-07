Image copyright Karen Kenworthy Image caption The castle near Abergele was built in the early 19th century

A tourist attraction which had more than 45,000 visitors last year has been accused of showing no respect for its historic surroundings.

The Welsh Historic Gardens Trust (WHGT) says that developments at a farm park at Conwy's Gwrych Castle "degrade" the parkland surrounding it.

A farm trail and maze were established in 2018, but planning consent was not obtained for them.

The conservation charity wants the developments to be removed.

Glynis Shaw, chairman of the WHGT Clwyd branch, said: "We object to being faced with faits accomplis which show no respect for the listed designation of this site.

"What was once a wooded parkland entrance to a listed site has now been degraded and the area denuded of trees, leaving the area barren and turned into an agricultural use for a commercial petting farm and tourist attraction."

The farm park opened at Manorafon Farm, just inside the main entrance to the castle, in 2016.

'Growing attraction'

Extra animal pens and pathways were created in 2018 along with the farm trail and maze.

Now retrospective applications have been submitted to Conwy County Borough Council for the latter two, along with one for a parking area alongside the castle lodge.

The trust says the maze on land formerly used for grazing is not sympathetic to the landscape, and that trees should be planted around the farm trail before the site re-opens.

Will Arrowsmith, of Manorafon Farm, said the car park would enable the attraction to be open for nine months instead of six.

"The farm trail is a very low-key addition to this growing visitor attraction," he said.

"The additional outdoor leisure facility would be of benefit both to the residents of Abergele and visitors."