Image copyright LDRS Image caption Mark Evans said flooding had caused an outer wall of his home to collapse

An angry householder has threatened to knock down a retaining wall for his village's main road claiming his local council is failing to tackle flooding.

Mark Evans wants Denbighshire County Council to stop water running off the B4401 in Cynwyd, claiming it caused an outer wall of his home to collapse.

He believes pulling the retaining wall down will force the authority to act.

The council said it sympathised but said it did not own the wall and could not find the source of the water.

Mr Evans, who bought the house in September 2015, said he has had ongoing disagreements with the council over flood damage to his home.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The water is coming from the main road through Cynwyd, Mr Evans claims

He said the council should carry out remedial work to the retaining wall to stop the flooding and he was now resorting to drastic action to force the local authority to act.

"They keep on passing the buck from pillar to post and nobody has got a real answer for me," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"They're not happy for me to pull the wall down," Mr Evans added.

"Every representative of the council say I can't pull it down, but they say it's not their responsibility and it's mine.

"In my understanding, if it's my wall, I can pull it down.

"The council has admitted there is an issue with the surface water off the road causing the property to flood."

A council spokesman said: "We have been involved in discussions with the property owner in relation to the water that enters his property and sympathise with them about their predicament.

"We have investigated and cannot find the source of the water. Similar checks have been carried out by other organisations and have come to the same conclusion.

"We do not own the wall next to the property from where the water seems to be entering the property, therefore unfortunately there is little else we can do to help."