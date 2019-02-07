Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption Arthur was treated by a vet after the RSPCA and two builders rescued him from a wall cavity

A curious cat escaped by a whisker after getting trapped in a cavity wall behind a bath.

Eight-year-old grey cat Arthur got stuck in an awkward position which meant owner Jeff Gill could not get water to him, despite removing bricks.

The RSPCA joined forces with builders in a 90-minute effort to free Arthur.

Arthur was treated for an injured foot and dust in his eyes, nose and mouth but is recovering at home in Gyffin, Conwy county.

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption Arthur ended up trapped in the bathroom wall cavity and "couldn't flush himself out", the RSPCA said

RSPCA animal collection officer Will Galvin said: "This certainly wasn't your average trip to the bathroom.

"Poor Arthur got himself into a real spot of bother - and couldn't flush himself out.

"We're just pleased we were able to help this poor cat in his hour of need."

Mr Gill said: "Chunks had to come out of an interior wall, but thankfully they were able to get him out.

"Arthur is doing really well now and all holes in the bathroom have been securely blocked up."