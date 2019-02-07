Gary Shepherd-Mason: Missing man's body found on Instow beach
- 7 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body found on a north Devon beach is a missing Carmarthen man, police have confirmed.
Dyfed-Powys Police carried out extensive searches for Gary Shepherd-Mason after he disappeared on 15 November.
The body found at Instow has been formally identified and officers are supporting Mr Shepherd-Mason's family.
Supt Gary Mills said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Gary Shepherd-Mason."