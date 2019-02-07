Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption Corin Englebert was moved to Pendine Park nursing home six months after the 2011 attack

A man who died at a nursing home developed sepsis as a result of a head injury sustained in an assault in 2011.

Corin Englebert, 46, died at Pendine Park Home in Wrexham in September, seven years after Lee da Silva attacked him in Taunton, Somerset.

Post-mortem tests showed Mr Englebert developed sepsis due to bronchial pneumonia as a result of his injuries.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a narrative conclusion, stating the head injury was as a result of the attack.

Da Silva was jailed for 10 years after admitting assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was passing by Mr Englebert and his girlfriend, who were having a row, when he intervened, punching the victim to the floor and repeatedly kicking him in the head.

Mr Englebert was fed through a stomach tube for the rest of his life and lost a considerable amount of weight prior to his death.