An 18-year old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into people pretending to be police officers.

South Wales Police said the man, from London, was arrested in Cardiff on Thursday evening on suspicion of theft and fraud.

The arrest was in connection with a series of scams committed in the Penarth and Cardiff area on Thursday.

Three elderly victims were conned in to handing over approximately £20,000.

Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis said: "I cannot stress enough how sophisticated and well-rehearsed these scammers are, and any one of us could fall victim to their con if we are not vigilant.

"The message is clear - the police will never contact you in this manner - we will never ask for money.

"All calls of this nature are a scam, and the person receiving the call should hang up as soon as possible."