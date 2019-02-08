Image copyright Met Office

Warnings of strong wind have been issued for north Wales on Saturday, with the potential for travel disruption.

The Met Office says a spell of strong winds will move from west to east throughout the day.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, it says.

There were also warnings of a short term loss of power and other services in the area.

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities have been told they could be affected by spray or large waves.

The yellow "be aware" weather warning will be in place from 00.15 GMT on Saturday until 15.00 GMT.