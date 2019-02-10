Image caption The new centre would be next to the 13th Century ruins of the Bishop's Castle

A derelict toilet block next to castle ruins will be turned into an older people's centre after £200,000 funding was secured from the Welsh Government.

The premises in Llandaff, Cardiff, will also include a heritage information centre and an accessible toilet.

The block and an adjacent medieval cattle pound have been offered as a community asset transfer from Cardiff Council to the Llandaff 50+ group.

Its patron, Baroness Ilora Finlay, said it would be a "vibrant development".

She said it would provide "a facility for the community to come together to meet, learn from each other, and further the unique talents in each person in Llandaff".

"As we live through different phases in life, our roles in the community change," she said.

"This vibrant development in the heart of Llandaff will be perfect for small groups of all ages to share those talents and enjoy being together."

Image copyright Cardiff 50+ Image caption The new centre will be called the Pound, in honour of the medieval cattle pound which once stood there

Another patron, Cardiff Castle curator Matthew Williams, said he hoped the centre would encourage people to learn more about the area's heritage.

The toilet block, built in 1924, stands next to the 13th Century ruins of the Bishop's Castle, across the road from Llandaff Cathedral.

It is hoped the new centre - to be called The Pound - will open in the winter of 2019-20, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.