Image caption The car was submerged in a ford

Two people have been rescued from a car which became submerged in water in a ford.

The pair were rescued by two passersby before the fire service arrived to help them get out of Glasfryn Ford in St Clears, Carmarthenshire at 12:15 GMT.

Officers from Mid and West Wales fire service said the pair are being treated by paramedics.

A fire crew from Carmarthen also attended the scene.