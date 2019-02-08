Two people rescued from submerged car in St Clears
- 8 February 2019
Two people have been rescued from a car which became submerged in water in a ford.
The pair were rescued by two passersby before the fire service arrived to help them get out of Glasfryn Ford in St Clears, Carmarthenshire at 12:15 GMT.
Officers from Mid and West Wales fire service said the pair are being treated by paramedics.
A fire crew from Carmarthen also attended the scene.