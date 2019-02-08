Man dies after tree falls on van in Carmarthenshire
- 8 February 2019
A man was killed when a tree fell on the vehicle he was driving in Carmarthenshire.
Police were called to the B4306 between Pontyberem and Llannon after a large tree fell across the road and hit a van, just after 10:00 GMT.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service confirmed the tree had fallen on to a Transit van.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.