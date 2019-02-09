Image copyright Google

A plan to scrap free Christmas parking a bid to save about £45,000 has been met with opposition.

A report commissioned by Gwynedd council found at least a third of the available spaces were being taken up by commuters rather than shoppers.

However, some councillors want to see free Christmas parking remain at weekends or to bring in a time threshold to deter commuters.

A decision has still to be made, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.