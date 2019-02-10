Image copyright Getty Images

People should be educated on littering and dog fouling in a bid to tackle the problem, a report has said.

Councillors in Denbighshire are looking for a new external company to take over handing out fines for fouling but they feel "education and engagement" should also form part of the remit.

Schools, youth groups and dog training clubs would be visited.

The area has been without enforcement since controversial firm Kingdom pulled out in August 2018.

The service is expected to pay for itself, with the contractors keeping the money raised in fixed penalties.

A decision is due to be made this week.