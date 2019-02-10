Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police have advised people not to approach Lamahr Bourne if they see him

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a late-night stabbing and police are hunting for a fifth.

A 17-year-old went to hospital after the attack near Chicken.com on City Road, Cardiff, at about 23:45 GMT on Thursday, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

South Wales Police said three people, aged 13, 18 and 19, had been arrested.

A fourth - a 17-year-old - has been charged and police are still trying to trace 18-year-old Lamahr Bourne.

Police said he had links with the Butetown and Ely areas of the city and advised people not to approach him if they see him.

The 18 and 19-year-olds have been released on bail, while the 13-year-old remains in custody.

The 17-year-old will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with GBH, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.