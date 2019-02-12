Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay

A boy has been stabbed at a secondary school in Conwy county.

The victim was taken to hospital on Monday after he was attacked by a fellow pupil at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay.

North Wales Police were called at 10:16 GMT and said the boy's injuries were not serious and he had been discharged.

A youth is in custody and assisting officers with inquiries, the force said. Head teacher Sarah Sutton said the school was working with police.

In a message to parents she claimed an "isolated incident" had taken place in the school and staff were taking it "extremely seriously".

"We are working with the police as part of their ongoing investigations," she added.

Det Ch Insp Sion Williams said: "Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare in north Wales and we are working with the school and partner agencies as part of the ongoing investigation."