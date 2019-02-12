Image copyright Google Image caption A 17-year-old was stabbed near the Chicken.com takeway

Nine teenagers aged between 13 and 19 have been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside a chicken shop.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked near Chicken.com on City Road, Cardiff, at about 23:45 GMT on Thursday.

"Several" people were involved in an altercation, South Wales Police said.

A boy aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with GBH, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing 11 March.

An 18-year-old from Cardiff remains in custody at Cardiff Bay police station.

Two boys aged 16 and two aged 17, all from the west of Cardiff, who were arrested on Monday have been released on conditional bail.

Three others - aged 13, 18 and 19 - from Caerau, Butetown and Grangetown, have also been released on conditional bail.

The injured teenager has been treated for non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

Det Sgt Lauren Wells, from Cardiff CID, said: "We understand there are communities across Cardiff who are concerned about this incident, particularly by the age of some of those who have been arrested."