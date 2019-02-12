Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The contract is expected to start in 2020

A £500m contract has been awarded to an aircraft repair hub in Flintshire by the US Department of Defense.

MoD Sealand will maintain, repair, overhaul and upgrade hundreds of F-35 fighter jet systems.

In 2016, the UK was chosen by the F-35 Program Office to be a global repair hub to maintain the aircraft.

The assignment is expected to begin in 2020 and support hundreds of high-tech jobs.

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "It is a vote of confidence in our highly-skilled workforce and high-tech industry that provides us and our allies with the very best of what British engineering has to offer."

Wales Secretary Alun Cairns said: "I'm delighted that the skills of our labour force have been recognised with this reinforced investment in the north east Wales economy, which will continue to provide a prosperous source of employment and growth to this region through the wider supply chain over the coming years."