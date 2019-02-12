Image caption Malaciah Thomas was fatally stabbed in Grangetown

Three men have been found guilty of killing a love rival who was chased and stabbed to death in Cardiff.

Malaciah Thomas, 20, suffered multiple stab wounds and died on 23 July 2018.

He was attacked in his car and then chased down a street in Grangetown in the early hours, managing to make a 999 call shortly before he was killed.

Awez Jamshaid, 19, of Ely, and Christopher Griffiths, 30, of Roath, had denied murder but were found guilty after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Saif Shahzad, 19, of Cyncoed, was found guilty of manslaughter.

A fourth man, 20-year-old Daniel Roberts, of no fixed address, admitted murder partway through the trial.

Judge Justice Nerys Jefford thanked the jury, adding: "It's been a complicated trial in a number of respects."

Image caption The trial was heard at Cardiff Crown Court

During the trial the jury heard how Roberts and Mr Thomas had been involved in a "relationship triangle" over the same girl.

Roberts had "grievances" against Mr Thomas after he suspected he was seeing his girlfriend Naomi Davis, the court was told.

The court heard Mr Thomas had kept in contact with Ms Davis and had been drinking with her the night he was killed.

CCTV played in court showed Roberts jumping over a garden wall before launching an attack on the driver side of Mr Thomas's car.

Griffiths jumped from behind another wall along the street and covered the passenger side to stop Mr Thomas escaping.

The court heard the pair were seen attacking Mr Thomas before he broke free, before he was chased and attacked again.

He managed to get away and made a 999 call at 01:54 BST before his attackers were picked up in an Audi A3 driven by Jamshaid, and continued the chase.

Roberts then jumped out of the car and delivered the fatal attack.

All four men will be sentenced on Friday.