Image copyright Lasthib Image caption Kathryn Cooke Jones drowned off Labuan Bajo last July while on a break with her daughter

A coroner has criticised limitations in investigating deaths abroad after a "strong swimmer" drowned while snorkelling on holiday in Indonesia.

Kathryn Cooke Jones, 58, from Llanddeusant, Anglesey, died in July while on a break with her daughter.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones recorded a conclusion of accidental death at the inquest in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

He said given the power, he would have liked to have questioned people on the boat to understand why she drowned.

'No concerns'

Mrs Jones and her daughter had gone on a boat trip off Labuan Bajo and had been snorkelling about 100m (328ft) from the shore in a "calm sea".

In a statement read to the inquest, Mrs Jones's daughter said her mother was uncomfortable using a snorkel so decided to swim back to the boat.

"I had no concerns leaving her to swim on her own," she said.

The daughter said she later saw a body being pulled from the water and on to a boat, and realised it was her mother.

She gave chest compressions and tried to revive her, the hearing was told.

The boat took about an hour to get back to shore and Mrs Jones was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

'A mess'

A post mortem examination in the UK found no evidence of injury or coronary artery disease.

But her lungs were waterlogged which was "typical of drowning", said pathologist Dr Mark Lord.

Recording his verdict, the coroner said Mrs Jones was a "strong swimmer but for some reason it would appear she drowned".

Mr Pritchard Jones said such deaths should be investigated by authorities where they occurred, rather than British coroners.

"The whole thing is a mess," he added.