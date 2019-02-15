Image copyright Natalie Tovell Image caption Mr Murphy and Ms Tovell were out walking with their assistance dog when the attack happened

A disabled man "doesn't want to leave the house again" after he was assaulted during a walk in the Brecon Beacons.

Frasier Murphy, 46, who is partially sighted, was with partner Natalie Tovell and his assistance dog at the time of the attack.

Ms Tovell said he was punched in the face after another man's dog attacked Mr Murphy's spaniel.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating a report of an assault at about 09:30 GMT on Sunday.

The couple, from Powys, were about 50m (164ft) from the top of Corn Du when the man's dog "clamped down" on the neck of Mr Murphy's spaniel.

"The man ran towards us and pushed Frasier. He fell back and that's when he punched him in the head," she said.

Speaking on Mr Murphy's behalf, Ms Tovell said that she heard the man say he wanted to push her partner "over the edge".

"I just can't get it out of my head. I thought he was going to push him over," she said.

Image caption The couple were climbing Pen y Fan on the Corn Du mountain path at the time of the incident

Mr Murphy, who has had a titanium plate in his head since sustaining a brain injury in 2016, also has social communication difficulties.

She said it took two hours for the pair to descend Pen y Fan, and Mr Murphy was "unable to respond" for some time.

"My biggest thing is that he doesn't want to leave the house again," Ms Tovell added.

The attacker man is described as white with shoulder length brown hair, and a tattoo of a cross on his cheek.

He was with a woman who was wearing a purple jacket.