Image copyright Geograph/jaggery Image caption The inquest took place at Pontypridd County Court

A woman was killed when a 6ft (1.8m) garden wall collapsed on to her.

Jayne Chaffey, 59, had been "joyfully weeding" at the time at the property in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taff in October, the inquest heard.

Moments before the breezeblock fell on top of her, her husband said she had remarked she had "earned a glass of prosecco".

The coroner at Pontypridd County Court, Andrew Barkley, ruled the death was an accident.

"Mrs Chaffey suffered catastrophic and un-survivable and devastating injuries both to her brain and to her spine," he said.

"She was almost immediately rendered deeply unconscious."

Mr Barkley added it was unclear how the wall collapsed. Police found there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mrs Chaffey, from Taunton, Somerset, had bought the house at auction with her husband Andrew with the intention of turning it into a retirement rental.

The inquest heard how Mr Chaffey rolled his wife on to her side and felt blood on her clothes.

She was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she died a day later.

"Nothing will ever describe the devastation that Jayne's death has caused me and my family," Mr Chaffey said.