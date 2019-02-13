Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack took place at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a school in Conwy county.

Police were called after a pupil was assaulted at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on Monday.

The 15-year-old was also charged with three counts of having a bladed weapon in a public place.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Llandudno Youth Court where he was remanded to a youth detention centre.

He did not enter a plea and magistrates agreed the matter should be dealt with by the crown court.