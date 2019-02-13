Image copyright Google Image caption A 17-year-old was stabbed near the Chicken.com takeaway

Police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a stabbing outside a chicken shop.

A boy, 17, needed hospital treatment for stab wounds after being attacked near Chicken.com on City Road, Cardiff, at about 23:45 GMT on 7 February.

Lamahr Bourne, from the Butetown area of the capital, has been charged with wounding and is due before magistrates in Cardiff later.

A second 17-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday.

The second boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with GBH, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

South Wales Police said 10 people had been arrested in connection with the stabbing, and that eight males aged 13 to 19 had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The injured boy was treated for non life-threatening stab wounds.

"Knife crime has risen across the UK and unfortunately we are not an exception to that," Det Sgt Lauren Wells said.