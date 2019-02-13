Image caption "Extensive" searches have been carried out in the area

Officers hunting a man after a police officer was attacked while carrying out a "routine stop" on a car, think he has left the Dyfed-Powys force area.

The vehicle was stopped at Synod Inn in Ceredigion on Saturday after a tip-off.

The attack prompted large scale searches around the immediate area as well as in Cardigan.

Ch Supt Peter Roderick said "an intense investigation" was now focussed outside the force area.

"This has, and continues to be, a long and intense investigation, which now involves colleagues from other forces as efforts are focused on locations outside Dyfed-Powys," he said.

"We understand that there has been a high level of concern in our communities since Saturday afternoon, and we would like to thank the public for their patience as operations have been carried out across Ceredigion."

The officer suffered cuts and bruises in the attack.

A 29-year-old man from Sussex has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking and damage, as well as two counts of taking a vehicle without consent.