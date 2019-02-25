Image copyright leighcol/Getty Images

A fifth member of staff has been suspended by Swansea University as part of an inquiry.

Vice-chancellor Prof Richard B Davies, dean of the school of management Prof Marc Clement, and two others were suspended in November.

"We can confirm that another member of staff has been suspended as part of our ongoing internal investigation," said a spokeswoman.

It has been linked to plans for a £200m wellness village at Llanelli.

The university said it could "make no further comment at this stage."

Staff have previously been told that the matters being looked into did not concern "the academic performance of the university or its financial wellbeing".

In a letter of grievance, seen by BBC Wales, Prof Davies said he "profoundly" denied the allegations against him and would "fight to clear my name".

A formal grievance has also been raised by Prof Clement, head of the school of management, whose lawyers said in an email he was "astounded" at being suspended.

Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption The inquiry is linked to plans for a wellness and science village

Swansea Council's leader has previously said he was told the probe related to plans for the wellness village - including life sciences business centre and community health hub - which is a flagship project as part of the Swansea Bay city deal.

Carmarthenshire planners backed the development at Delta Lakes last month.

Peter Black, a Swansea Liberal Democrat councillor said it was "very disturbing to be honest that these things are ongoing".

He said instead of being resolved it would seem the investigation was widening.

"My concern as a member of Swansea council is that Swansea University is involved in a number of deals with Swansea council and the city deal," he said.

"We need to start asking questions if Swansea University is a viable partner in the city deal project and what is the impact on city deal."

"We also have the police investigation. The Welsh and UK already suspended the city deal for its own investigation which was meant to be completed by the end of February but the question is now, can the review be completed until the police finish their investigation?"