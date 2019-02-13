A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping following a car jacking in Swansea.

South Wales Police said a woman in her 50s was approached by a man at about 07:30 GMT on Tuesday as she got into her car in Frederick Place, Llansamlet.

He then got into the passenger seat and demanded she drive him away from the area, after which he got out.

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody and is being questioned by officers.