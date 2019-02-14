Image copyright Getty Images

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and chief executive Ken Choo will attend Emiliano Sala's funeral in Argentina on Saturday.

The 28-year-old striker was killed when the private plane carrying him crashed in the English Channel near Alderney.

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage last week.

Warnock and Choo will be part of a Cardiff delegation attending the funeral in the town of Progreso in the province of Santa Fe.

Pilot David Ibbotson remains missing following the crash on the night of 21 January, with funds being raised to continue the search for him.

Sala's body will be repatriated to his home country on Friday ahead of a wake at boyhood club San Martin de Progreso the following day.

Sala signed from Nantes for £15m last month - a record fee for Cardiff City.

The club's next fixture is a home Premier League match against Watford on Friday 22 February.