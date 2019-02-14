Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Jones visited a colleague at home and made an unwanted sexual advance

A music tutor who embarrassed female colleagues by singing love songs to them and then made a sexual approach to another has been struck off.

An Education Workforce Council panel found Alex Wynne Jones acted with "unacceptable professional conduct".

The fitness to practise hearing in Ewloe acknowledged the 42-year-old's behaviour began when he had health problems.

But Mr Jones had displayed no remorse, the committee found.

The alleged incidents occurred over a prolonged period and Mr Jones, who lives in St Asaph, had shown no insight into the seriousness of his conduct, or provided evidence of rehabilitation, the panel added.

The hearing was told two female members of staff at Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn, Denbigh, were "excruciatingly embarrassed" when Mr Jones - who was employed by the Denbighshire Music Co-operative - serenaded them in front of pupils in 2017.

At about the same time, Mr Jones was said to have visited another colleague at home and made an unwanted sexual approach and lewd remark to her.

'Private life deterioration'

The panel heard in July 2017, Mr Jones also allegedly told a 15-year-old pupil he met in a fast-food restaurant she was "gorgeous", gave her his phone number and winked at her.

Chairman Steve Powell said it was regrettable Mr Jones had not attended the four-day hearing.

He added some colleagues had spoken positively of his work.

"The change appears to have occurred as a consequence of a significant deterioration in his private life and personal circumstances," said Mr Powell.

"The committee could not be satisfied that there was no risk of repetition."

Mr Jones will be able to apply for re-registration with the council in two year's time.