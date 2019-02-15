Image caption Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon are among the performers at the gig

Some of Wales' top musicians have launched a new movement urging people to discuss the country's post-Brexit future and independence.

Charlotte Church, Super Furry Animals' Cian Ciaran and Welsh Music Prize-winners Boy Azooga are all involved.

Yes Is More! launches at The Tramshed in Cardiff later as part of a series of cultural events.

Ciaran, one of the organisers, said: "It's also about having fun and getting rid of our fears."

Church said it did not matter how people voted in the EU referendum or whether they think Wales should be independent, but she wanted people to talk about the issues.

"For me, personally, it's about opening up a conversation and being part of a wider conversation. What might happen if we became independent?

"We should really be exploring all of the possibilities. What does it mean to be nationalistic? Is it a good thing? Is it a bad thing? What does it all mean in our world?"

Image caption Charlotte Church (front, right) says Wales is "very divided" on Brexit and Welsh independence

Musician Griff Lynch, who specialises in the field of music and politics, said the two subjects had always had a close relationship in Wales.

"But tonight is different as there are bands involved that are popular throughout the UK taking part in a movement about Welsh independence, which has never happened before," he said.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March, whether or not a deal has been approved by the Commons.

"Maybe giving us a chance to take a step back and recharge the batteries."