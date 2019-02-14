Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South Wales Police has provided £177,000 for facial recognition technology that they plan to use at the stadium

The Principality Stadium has increased the number of disabled spaces by 30% for sporting events.

There are now an extra 46 new wheelchair bays at the home of Welsh rugby, taking the total number to 214.

As a result, the stadium's total capacity has been reduced to 73,931.

The announcement comes ahead of Wales' sold-out Six Nations clash against England. Fans have been advised to arrive at turnstiles "as early as possible".

When the stadium was completed in 1999, the legal requirement for disabled access was 168 wheelchair bays.

However, Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) bosses said if the stadium had been built today it would "require many more".

Stadium manager Mark Williams said the £100,000 upgrade would make sure rugby "remained a game for everyone".

"This has meant a small reduction in our capacity by around 500 seats, but our overall offering to supporters has been significantly boosted in the process," he added.

The WRU added its ticket allocations to member clubs, a requirement of its constitution, has been adjusted as a result of the capacity reduction.

The 320 member clubs will get 84 tickets, an increase of one, but extra tickets through incentive schemes will decrease.

Image caption Fans have been told to arrive early ahead of the England match

In the meantime, officials say turnstiles for the showdown against England will open at 13:45 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Williams added: "It's the first time we will host England with our full search procedures in place.

"Fans need to get in early and without unnecessary bags to ensure they are in their seats in time for anthems and kick-off.

"We will show France's clash with Scotland in its entirety on Principality Stadium big screens from 2.15pm so there will be plenty to entertain everyone in the build up to the big one."