Image copyright Google Image caption James Tattersall's inquest was held at County Hall in Ruthin

The death of an 85-year-old man who was blown over in Storm Ali and hit his head was accidental, a coroner ruled.

James Tattersall was walking with his wife Anne in Llandudno on 19 September when a gust of wind knocked them over.

Grandfather-of-four Mr Tattersall, from Brierfield, Lancashire, fell into the road and suffered a blow to the head. He died the following day.

Joanne Lees, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Tattersall, known as Jim, suffered a catastrophic brain injury after the fall in Mostyn Street.

He and his wife were both taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, where doctors consulted over transferring him to Stoke for further treatment.

But Mr Tattersall, who was also taking the drug Warfarin for a heart condition, continued to deteriorate and he died of a bleed on the brain on 20 September, the court heard.

In a statement to the inquest at Ruthin, Mrs Tattersall said: "We had 55 years of happiness together. He will be very sadly missed by us all."