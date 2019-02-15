Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption David Gaut had been stabbed 176 times when he was found at his home in Elliot's Town

Evidence against a man accused of murdering a child killer is "not conclusive", a jury has been told.

David Gaut, 54, who served 32 years for killing a 15-month-old boy, was stabbed 176 times in New Tredegar last August.

Ieuan Harley, 23, is accused of murdering Gaut - but defence barrister Caroline Rees said co-accused David Osborne, 51, told "cunning lies" to shift the blame.

Both men deny murder and the jury is set to retire at Newport Crown Court.

Trainers tested for blood

Ms Rees said evidence pointing to Mr Harley's involvement was "not conclusive" - because according to Mr Osborne, he was standing over Mr Gaut at the time of the stabbing.

If that was true, she said Gaut's blood or DNA would therefore be expected to be found on Mr Harley's trainers.

She explained: "This case does not fall into the category of conclusive when it comes to footwear.

"His trainers were tested for blood. No blood or DNA attributed to Mr Gaut was retrieved on either trainer."

Image copyright DRAWN BY ELIZABETH COOK Image caption (L-R) Darran Evesham, David Osbourne and Ieuan Harley have all been on trial. A judge directed the jury to find Mr Evesham not guilty of murder

After being released from prison, Gaut lived next door to Mr Osborne on Long Row, Elliot's Town, New Tredegar.

Prosecutor Ben Douglas-Jones previously told the trial the defendants were "horrified" to learn of Gaut's 1985 conviction for the murder of Chi Ming Shek.

It is alleged they "lured" him to Mr Osborne's flat last August, where he was stabbed more than 150 times while alive and a further 26 times after he died.

Mr Osborne's defence was that he was in the kitchen when he heard his co-accused call Mr Gaut a "paedophile".

He said he eventually went into the lounge to find Mr Harley holding a bloodied knife while standing over Mr Gaut's body.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Forensic police officers scoured the scene for DNA evidence

Mr Osborne's friend, Darran Evesham, 47, is accused of perverting the course of justice for allegedly helping the two defendants hide evidence.

Ali Bajwa, defending Mr Evesham, said no DNA from his client was found on socks which Mr Osborne claims were used by all three to cover their hands while carrying Mr Gaut's body.

Mr Harley and Mr Evesham deny perverting the course of justice, which Osborne admits.

Mr Evesham had earlier been acquitted of Mr Gaut's murder on the direction of the judge.

The trial continues.