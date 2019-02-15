Image caption Malaciah Thomas died after being stabbed 13 times

Four men who chased a man through the streets before stabbing him to death in a row over a woman have been locked up.

Malaciah Thomas, 20, was repeatedly stabbed and died on 23 July after being attacked in the street in Cardiff.

Christopher Griffiths, 30, of Roath, and Daniel Roberts, 20, were given life sentences with a minimum of 25 years for murder. Awez Jamshaid, 19, of Ely, must serve at least 11 years.

Saif Shahzad, 19, of Cyncoed, got seven years and six months for manslaughter.

Roberts admitted murder partway through his trial while Jamshaid and Griffiths were found guilty by a jury. Shahzad was convicted of manslaughter.

Roberts, of no fixed address, had "grievances" against Mr Thomas after he suspected he was seeing his girlfriend Naomi Davis.

Ashanti Thomas, the victim's sister, told the court: "We want to just remember Malaciah as he was - as a loving son.

"They are cowards. They turned up in a group, armed with knives, knowing they could not beat Malaciah in any other way."

Image caption Cardiff Crown Court heard Roberts delivered "the final and fatal stab wound"

Mr Thomas kept in contact with Miss Davis after their relationship came to a "stormy end" and she started going out with Roberts.

He became "increasingly angry" she was still seeing him, which "manifested itself in a vicious knife attack".

After a night when Mr Thomas had been out drinking with Miss Davis, the men were driven to Holmesdale Street in Grangetown by Jamshaid so they could find him.

The gang spotted Mr Thomas getting into a car, so Roberts kicked the driver's side window in before repeatedly stabbing Mr Thomas while Griffiths covered the other side to pen him in.

He managed to free himself long enough to call 999 and tell the operator he had been stabbed.

Richard Jory, defending Roberts, said: "What he has done cannot be undone. Roberts is totally aware of the pain he has caused to others."

Mr Justice Jefford said: "Malaciah's death had a devastating impact on his family. Instead of celebrating his 21st birthday, they were mourning his death.

"He had been ferociously and persistently attacked in the street. He stood no chance."

Senior Crown prosecutor Mani Ranauta said: "It was a cowardly attack which gave the victim little chance of protecting himself."