Image caption People depend on the bus to access public services across the Menai Strait, campaigners say

Residents on Anglesey are demanding that a bus link between their estates and the mainland be saved from the axe.

The 43/47 service between Menai Bridge, Llanfairpwll and Bangor could end under a plan to save £95,000 in subsidies.

Community leaders say it will hit elderly and disabled residents who cannot walk down to the main bus stops in Menai Bridge town centre.

Anglesey County Council said no decision had been made yet, with discussions understood to be ongoing.

More than 200 people signed a petition against the proposed cuts last year.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption People served by the route say it is vital for elderly and disabled residents

Councillor Alun Mummery, who presented the petition in December, hoped a compromise could be found, in which the 42 bus for Newborough and Brynsiencyn would cover at least part of the route.

"We need a service to come into this side of Menai Bridge to avoid people having to walk down the town centre," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Most of the users are elderly and infirm so we need some kind of service that can help take them to the hospitals and surgeries and other vital services."

Gwyneth Chatterton, who set up the petition, added: "The service is being used by all walks of life including the disabled, sick, enabled, young, students and the elderly.

"Withdrawal of the service will have a massive impact on the community."

Other buses under threat include a Saturday morning service from Amlwch to Llangefni, and a Saturday afternoon service from Amlwch to Llannerch-y-medd and Bangor via Brynteg.

The proposals come as council leaders prepare to finalise Anglesey's budget for 2019/20.