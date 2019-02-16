Image copyright Getty Images

The funeral of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala will take place in his native Argentina on Saturday.

The 28-year-old died when the plane he was in with pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel en route from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January.

His funeral will take place in his hometown of Progreso and a wake will also be held at the club Sala played for as a youth.

Among those due to attend is Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock.

Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson

Sala was killed when a single-engine light aircraft, flown by pilot Mr Ibbotson, crashed near Alderney just two days after he became Cardiff City's record transfer.

His body, which was recovered from the wreckage following a privately-funded search last week, was repatriated in Argentina on Friday.

It was then driven from Buenos Aires to the Sante Fe province, where Sala grew up.

Ahead of the service, boyhood club San Martin de Progreso posted a message on social media saying: "We are waiting for you ... like the first day you left but this time to stay with us forever.

"Eternally in our hearts."

Sala played football at San Martin de Progreso until he was 15

As well as Cardiff's delegation of Warnock and chief executive Ken Choo, Sala's former club FC Nantes will be represented by defender Nicolas Pallois and its general secretary.

Sala's mother Mercedes and sister Romina, who travelled to Europe after his disappearance, have already rejoined the footballer's dad Horacio back in Argentina.

Meanwhile, a campaign to raise funds to find the body of Mr Ibbotson has reached £240,000.

The family of the 59-year-old, who is feared dead, are hoping to raise £300,000.