Image copyright Family photo Image caption Morgan Miller-Smith was a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Aberconwy in Conwy

A teenager who had spoken out against drugs died after taking ecstasy at a rave, an inquest has heard.

Morgan Miller-Smith, 16, from Conwy, collapsed at the Halloween-themed night out in North Wales in October 2017.

He suffered a heart attack while being taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, near Rhyl, and died from ecstasy toxicity.

In a statement to the Ruthin hearing, his mother Deborah Gould said: "He had always been very sensible. I never thought he would have taken anything."

Morgan had been studying for A-Levels in maths, further maths and business studies at Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy.

John Gittins, coroner for North East Wales and Central, also read a statement from Morgan's father Brian Miller who said his son had dreamt of one day working on the New York Stock Exchange and was "always very vocal" in speaking out about the dangers of taking drugs.

'Sad and tragic'

However, he took two yellow ecstasy tablets, known as Bit Coins, when he attended HP Fest in a barn in the small community of Gwytherin, near Abergele, the hearing was told.

Morgan, described as "well liked by everyone", collapsed at the end of the event as he left to get a coach home.

He suffered a heart attack in an ambulance when his temperature was recorded as 41.2C and was confirmed dead at 02:10 the following day.

The coroner described the final hours of his life as a "a very sad and tragic picture".

A post-mortem examination concluded Morgan died as as a result of ecstasy toxicity.

The coroner said it would be "entirely inappropriate" to say where the drugs came from as no-one had been charged with a criminal offence.

The owner of the farm, Arwel Prysor Williams, which hosted the Halloween rave, said every partygoer was searched on entry.

Private ambulance and paramedics were employed to be on site that night and a safe area for revellers provided.

Mr Williams said he would "never hold events like this again" following the teenager's death.

The hearing continues.