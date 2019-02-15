Image copyright Google Image caption The 33-year-old from Port Talbot appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court

A 33-year-old man is facing 36 charges relating to chemicals and components which can be used to make bombs.

He was remanded in custody at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The man, from Port Talbot, was arrested in October 2017 in an operation between counter terrorism officers, South Wales Fire and Rescue and The Welsh Ambulance Service.

He has also been charged with possessing a Taser and manufacturing and possessing Class A drugs.

Det Supt James Hall said no known links to terrorist offences or groups were found. The man will appear in court again at a date to be fixed.