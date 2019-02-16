Wales

Man, 23, charged over Cardiff city centre knife incident

  • 16 February 2019
Image caption South Wales Police officers were sent to the incident on the capital's St Mary Street on Friday evening

A man has been charged with carrying a knife following an incident in Cardiff city centre.

Armed police were deployed to St Mary Street at 17:20 GMT on Friday after reports of someone being in possession of a weapon.

The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene and has been charged with being in possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was released on bail and will appear before magistrates next month.

