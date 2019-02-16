Image copyright Angharad Jones Image caption The gorse fire spread alongside a hillside overlooking Llanddewi Brefi

Firefighters are continuing to battle a gorse fire in Ceredigion which started on Friday afternoon.

Crews returned to the scene of the blaze earlier, on about 10 hectares (24.7 acres) of hillside above Llanddewi Brefi.

Firefighters used beaters in an attempt to stop the flames spreading on Friday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and there have been no reports of injuries, Mid and West Wales Fire Service said.