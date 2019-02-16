A serious crash between a motorbike and a tractor has closed a road in Flintshire.

The incident took place at about 16:00 GMT on the A451 at Afonwen, between Mold and Denbigh.

North Wales Police warned the road would be closed for "a number of hours" and North Wales Fire service is also at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and police have appealed for witnesses.