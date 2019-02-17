Image copyright Google Image caption The child was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved

A child is being treated for serious injuries after a two-car crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road on Sunday.

The child is being treated at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, after the crash on the A465 between Dowlais Top and Galon Uchaf on Sunday morning.

The road was closed in both directions but reopened at about 12:20 GMT, according to Traffic Wales.

Motorists had earlier been told to avoid the area by South Wales Police.