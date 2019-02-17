Child seriously injured in A465 Heads of the Valleys crash
- 17 February 2019
A child is being treated for serious injuries after a two-car crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road on Sunday.
The child is being treated at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, after the crash on the A465 between Dowlais Top and Galon Uchaf on Sunday morning.
The road was closed in both directions but reopened at about 12:20 GMT, according to Traffic Wales.
Motorists had earlier been told to avoid the area by South Wales Police.
Emergency services are attending the scene of a road traffic collision on the A465 between Dowlais Top and Galon Uchaf junction.— SW Police North (@swpnorth) February 17, 2019
2 vehicles involved. The road has been closed in both directions to allow for vehicle recovery. Motorists should plan alternative routes. @SWPMerthyr pic.twitter.com/sWVbcVdvR1
