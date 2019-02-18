Wales

Cimla death: Man in court charged with pensioner murder

  • 18 February 2019
Lime Grove, Cimla
Image caption Police were sent to Lime Grove, Cimla, after reports of a disturbance on Thursday evening

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a pensioner.

David Phillips, 76, was found dead at a house in Cimla, Neath, on Thursday morning following reports of a disturbance.

Thomas Carney, 27, from Morriston, Swansea, appeared before Swansea magistrates charged with the murder and also assaulting a police officer.

Mr Carney was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Swansea Crown Court on 19 February.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites