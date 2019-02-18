Pedestrian dies following bus crash in Fishguard
- 18 February 2019
A pedestrian who was hit by a bus in west Wales has died.
Emergency services were called to the collision near the Rafael Roundabout, on the A40 in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, at about 18:55 GMT on Sunday.
The deceased has not yet been named by Dyfed-Powys Police.
However, the force is asking any witnesses or people with information to contact Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.