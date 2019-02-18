Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward

A pedestrian who was hit by a bus in west Wales has died.

Emergency services were called to the collision near the Rafael Roundabout, on the A40 in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, at about 18:55 GMT on Sunday.

The deceased has not yet been named by Dyfed-Powys Police.

However, the force is asking any witnesses or people with information to contact Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.