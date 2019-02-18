Image copyright Family photo Image caption Morgan Miller-Smith was a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Aberconwy in Conwy

The father of a teenager who died after taking ecstasy has called for tougher laws controlling dance-music events.

Morgan Miller-Smith, 16, from Conwy, suffered a heart-attack after collapsing at a rave in October 2017.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure at an inquest in Ruthin.

Morgan's father, Brian Miller, said there needs to be better security and medical care for young people at such events.

The Ysgol Aberconwy pupil had been studying A-Levels in maths, further maths and business studies and dreamed of working on the New York Stock Exchange.

However, he took two yellow ecstasy tablets - known as bit coins - when he was among the 450 partygoers at HP Fest on a farm in Gwytherin, near Abergele.

He collapsed and died from ecstasy toxicity while being taken to hospital.

'Bad choice'

Mr Gittins said: "He strikes me as a young man with a sensible outlook for the most part. Sometimes people in their lives make bad choices and on this occasion Morgan, unfortunately, made a very bad choice."

The inquest heard the event met all licence requirements and some of the measures in place went beyond legal requirements.

A professional security team searched everyone on entry and there was also a private ambulance on site.

The event organisers, both 19 years old, and the farm owner said they would not hold such an event again.

Following the hearing at Ruthin County Hall, Mr Miller said the law needed to be changed so ensure more than the six security guards on duty that night would be in place to deal with a crowd of 450.

He called for separate events for those aged over and younger than 18 and said fully trained and equipped paramedics should be on hand to deal with emergencies.