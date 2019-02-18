Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The rare Radnor Lily is also known as the Early Star of Bethlehem

A rare 3in-tall lily which grows on one hillside in the UK has been spotted for the first time in 10 years.

The Radnor lily was spotted this month at the Stanner Rocks Nature Reserve, near Radnor in Powys.

It only blooms on an old quarry face in winter and has only been spotted four times since 1978.

Naturalist Rhys Jenkins, who works on the site, said the sighting was "a fantastic find".

"These are some of the oldest rocks in Wales. The rocks are incredibly hard wearing meaning that the soils produced are quite thin and prone to desiccation," Mr Jenkins said.

He added these conditions meant "only quite a specialised plant community can survive here".

The flower, also native to southern Europe, is officially named Gagea bohemica and is also known as the Early Star of Bethlehem.

It is estimated more than 1,000 plants are at the Powys nature reserve but fewer than 1% of them flower.

Many of the flowers are covered with cages to stop animals eating them.