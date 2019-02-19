Denbighshire council tax to rise by 6.35%

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Denbighshire recently moved to four-weekly collections of black bin bags

Council tax bills in Denbighshire will rise by 6.35% in April, with £5.7m in cuts announced to balance the books.

The authority recently followed Conwy to become the second council in Wales to introduce four-weekly collections for non-recyclable waste.

Denbighshire got a near-zero increase in Welsh Government funding, which covers three-quarters of its spending.

The Welsh Government said it offered councils "the best settlement possible in this ninth year of austerity".

The council tax payable on a Band D property will go up by £79.24 a year to £1,327.08, plus additional charges to fund the police and community councils.

Efficiency savings have been made across the board, with an extra £2m to be reinvested into social care to meet rising costs.