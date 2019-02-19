Image caption The landslip left a 21-year-old man dead

A road closed following a landslide which killed a man in October 2018 could be partially reopened in March.

Corey Sharpling, 21, died as the slip fell on the A484 at Cwmduad, between Carmarthen and Cardigan, on 13 October.

Carmarthenshire County Council hopes to reopen one lane on 18 March.

Ruth Mullen, Director of Environment for Carmarthenshire County Council, said: "We are pleased that works have progressed well. We can now plan for the partial re-opening of the road."

He said the council was grateful "for the support from the community during a prolonged and difficult period".

"It has been a complex project and we have continued to be mindful of the sensitivities both locally and within the community where one person tragically lost their life," he added.

"Whilst we have worked at pace to enable the highway to be reopened as quickly as possible, the safety of the public has always been our primary focus."

The final stage of work will take place alongside the single lane being open.

Until the road is reopened, traffic will continue to be diverted along the B4333 Carmarthen - Newcastle Emlyn.