Woman in hospital after horse and vehicles crash in Clwyd
- 20 February 2019
A woman was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles and a horse.
Ambulance crews from Wales and the West Midlands went to the scene outside a farm on Long Lane, Clywd, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman, who was a passenger in a car, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
A man was also treated at the scene, the service added.
North Wales Police is appealing for information.