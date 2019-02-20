Wales

Woman in hospital after horse and vehicles crash in Clwyd

  • 20 February 2019
Police car

A woman was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles and a horse.

Ambulance crews from Wales and the West Midlands went to the scene outside a farm on Long Lane, Clywd, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman, who was a passenger in a car, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A man was also treated at the scene, the service added.

North Wales Police is appealing for information.

