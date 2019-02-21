Image caption Chris Davies unseated Liberal Democrat Roger Williams at the 2015 general election

A Welsh Conservative MP has been charged in connection with allegations over false expenses claims.

Chris Davies, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, is accused of two offences of making a false instrument and one of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims.

The CPS said he was due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in March.

It said the charges followed a review of evidence submitted by police.

Mr Davies was elected in 2015, winning the seat from the Liberal Democrats, and retained the seat in the 2017 election.

A CPS spokesperson said: "In November 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police relating to an allegation that Christopher Davies, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, falsified two invoices in support of Parliamentary expenses claims.

"Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has today charged Mr Davies with two offences of making a false instrument and one offence of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims.

"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 22 March."

The charges are: